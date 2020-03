An eco-friendly hot tub, the Dutch Tub looks like something out of a soft-porn Euro flick from the Seventies. Which is A Good Thing.

Apart from its looks, the $6,000 tub has rather a special USP: As well as being totally transportable (throw it on the top of the SUV, don't forget the fuel, find a nice spot and set it up) the log basket doubles as a cooker, meaning you can barbecue while you stew.

Product Page [Dutch Tub via Gadget Candy]