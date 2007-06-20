Duracell/Xantrex Power Devices Make Me Say Â¿Que?

I got very excited when my fabulous colleague Charlie White passed this thing from Duracell and Xantrex* on to me, saying that the write-up would need my touch. "Ah, it's a clunky, chunky boombox for hunky construction-worker types that plays CDs and never breaks, even when you drop something builder-y and heavy on it," I thought. (Yes, my idea of home decoration is painting my nails in front of re-runs of Dallas, although I'm good with the vacuum cleaner and spirit level when my man is drilling holes in walls.)Anyway, this is a battery pack. The Duracell Powerpack 300 is an 18-hour battery (is that any relation to the 18-hour girdle? Just asking, like.) with jumper cables, a flashlight, air compressor and two AC power outlets. So, no CD player, then.

And then there's something below that I thought might be a portable solarium, but I am big enough to admit my mistakes. The Powersolar does the same thing as the Powerpack 300 and, by harnessing the fabulous discoball of the sky that is the sun, it will charge your electric-y things, I guess this is useful if you're a Bedouin warrior living in the Sahara Desert, far from a socket. Isn't that right, Charlie?

*Isn't Xantrex a tranquilizer? Now then, I'm sure I left my nail file somewhere round here...

