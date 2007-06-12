Note from Microsoft to this guy: Dude, thanks for the love, but you're sooo not helping the current situation.Seriously, though, this has to be a good sign for Zune. The obsession, that is. Can another Zune fanatic explain the reasoning behind it to me? And is an iPod tattoo worse, because of the ubiquity? Forum [Zune Scene, Thanks Nate W.]
Dude with a Zune Tattoo
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.