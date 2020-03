This is actually a pretty brilliant design. The Dual-Access Rolling Bag features a laptop-sized pocket on its top, so when you have your bag stored under the seat in front of you on an airplane, you can just slide you computer out without pulling out and opening your whole bag up. It makes getting to your laptop quick and easy, leaving everything else untouched. Seriously, why didn't someone think of this earlier? Frequent travelers are gonna love this thing.

