DS Lite Battery Pack Fattens, Extends Your Gaming

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

dsbatterybulkup.jpgEven with our extreme weekend Pokemon binges, the DS Lite usually doesn't have to be charged more than once every few days. Which means this DS Lite battery pack isn't for us. But for those of you who go on long car trips or plane rides, this could mean the difference between catching them all or being bored to tears.According to Kotaku, the power pack gives you over 40 hours of gaming. It comes in the same color as your DS Lite, and can either be set to run off the DS Lite's internal pack, the battery pack, or four AA batteries.

If you can stand the fact that it's as thick as the DS Lite, then you've got a winner. – Jason Chen

Japanese Page [Ascii via Kotaku]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

