Dry Erase Fridge Makes Food Preservation Fun Again

I love the simple developments in basic products that come out of nowhere and just make sense. Like this fridge, for example. It's got a white board surface on it, allowing you and your spawn to doodle and write all over it, putting shopping lists, notes, or little expressions of your inner artist all over where you keep your milk and stuff.

And even better, since it's erasable, you can get rid of your tired internet catchphrases before they get horribly unfunny and annoying, such as the example on the above right.

Product Page [via Oh Gizmo!]