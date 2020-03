Remember that Astute-class nuclear submarine that looked like a whale? Well, scrap that, because it really looks like a Calamari Cruiser or a Zentraedi mothership. At least, that's what people must be thinking while they watch it travelling through the roads of Britain mounted on a gigantastic moving platform. Personally, I can't wait for the "My Other Car Is a Nuclear Sub" bumper sticker.

Image of the day [BBC News]