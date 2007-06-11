Download Steve Jobs Keynote Bingo Game, Play Along

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

bingoscreen.jpgWith the Steve Jobs keynote at WWDC 2007 a mere hours away, those nutty Swedes have created another Keynote Bingo game. It's a downloadable Mac application that creates a bingo card for everybody with combinations of 100 of the possibilities of today's much-anticipated announcement that happens at 10 a.m. PDT.

Take the jump for an example bingo card and download instructions.When you start the application, enter a random number, and that determines which phrases will be on your card. Everyone in your group must pick a different number, and then let the games begin. Come on everybody, play along! You do know how to play Bingo, don't you? Wagering makes it even more fun. bingoscreen_big-1.jpg It's available in a variety of languages, and it even lets you choose among a variety of languages, including, of all things, Latin. – Charlie White

Steve Jobs Keynote Bingo [#macnytt @ Freenode] Download The Game!

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

