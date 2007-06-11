Download Steve Jobs Keynote Bingo Game, Play Along

With the Steve Jobs keynote at WWDC 2007 a mere hours away, those nutty Swedes have created another Keynote Bingo game. It's a downloadable Mac application that creates a bingo card for everybody with combinations of 100 of the possibilities of today's much-anticipated announcement that happens at 10 a.m. PDT.

Take the jump for an example bingo card and download instructions.When you start the application, enter a random number, and that determines which phrases will be on your card. Everyone in your group must pick a different number, and then let the games begin. Come on everybody, play along! You do know how to play Bingo, don't you? Wagering makes it even more fun. It's available in a variety of languages, and it even lets you choose among a variety of languages, including, of all things, Latin.

Steve Jobs Keynote Bingo [#macnytt @ Freenode] Download The Game!