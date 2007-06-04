Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Domino Mobile Phone Concept

domino-phone1-thumb.jpgWe love us some phone concepts around here, and Syntes Studio's Domino phone is no exception. The dialing buttons are setup with domino dots to designate value, as opposed to the primitive, fashionless numeric system. Plus, it's super sleek and thin, just like your favorite anorexic super model (but sexy).

We especially like that you get five extra phones with each purchase, just so you can set them up to fall. Hit the jump for some more shots.domino-phone3-thumb.jpg domino-phone5-thumb.jpg From now on I'm just claiming that all concepts are from overseas, since in either case we'll pretty much never see them. – Mark Wilson Design Page [via coolhunting]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

