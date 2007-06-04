Domino Mobile Phone Concept

We love us some phone concepts around here, and Syntes Studio's Domino phone is no exception. The dialing buttons are setup with domino dots to designate value, as opposed to the primitive, fashionless numeric system. Plus, it's super sleek and thin, just like your favorite anorexic super model (but sexy).

We especially like that you get five extra phones with each purchase, just so you can set them up to fall. Hit the jump for some more shots. From now on I'm just claiming that all concepts are from overseas, since in either case we'll pretty much never see them. Design Page [via coolhunting]