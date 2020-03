Bring out your dog's inner Tinkerbell Hilton with this pet bed that heats up and cools down. The blurb says it operates on a safe, low-power electrical system, but what happens if your dog is incontinent and wees on the bed? It's probably not quite Deadtime For Bonzo, but I wouldn't like to risk it anyway. $250 will buy you incomprehension from your pets and sad looks from your friends.

