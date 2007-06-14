dnp's Supernova Projector Screen Pumps Up Contrast Ratio and Brightness

It's hard to get excited about projector screens, but dnp's new Supernova Infinity is making us weak in the knees. It's the first front-projection screen that keeps a sharp image at all times, regardless of how much light is in your room. dnp claims the screen delivers a contrast ratio 10x better than what's out now. That's not the only bold claim they make. They also say the Infinity's images are 2x brighter than the competitions'. So how does it deliver all that? It's all in the screen, which has an active high-contrast filter that allows the projected image to be reflected while absorbing light from other areas. No word on pricing yet, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to start saving now.

