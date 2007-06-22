DLO TuneStik Keeps Your Hands at Ten and Two

DLO's TuneStik FM transmitter and remote makes sure you can still control your iPod even while passing up the LeBaron going 60 in the left lane. It's similar to the DLO TransDock Deluxe, which we've tested and thought was great, but eschews the iPod dock and charger for just an FM attachment.

The end result is pretty similar. You get a steering wheel-attachable remote and an FM transmitter on the bottom of your iPod. You do lose the ability to charge your iPod at the same time, and the LCD screen showing the FM frequency, but it's about half the price at $59.

