Ping Pong Gun - video powered by Metacafe This is a friendly warning to all Gizmodo employees. You will never feel safe while on the job ever again. Why is that? Because while you watch this video on how to quickly make a very effective ping pong ball gun, one of us is already finishing ours and is hiding around the corner. Good luck, and keep your senses sharp.

DIY Ping Pong Gun [Random Good Stuff]