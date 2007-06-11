DivX GejBox Revealed: It's a Hardware Streamer Machine

DivX is apparently working on a new hardware box called the GejBox as part of their hardware platform initiative. How is this different from boxes like the Helios X3000 or the Ziova CS505 that also stream DivX over the network?

It's because GejBox also has DivX Stage 6 (their high quality DivX version of YouTube) support as well as a Google Video plugin. Engadget didn't say anything about YouTube support, since we're not sure Google Video support encompasses both of Google's properties.

DivX GejBox media streamer hardware revealed [Engadget]