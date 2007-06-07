Discovery Stores Close Everywhere, Geeks Weep

This might be a good time to get some great bargains at the Discovery Store, because all 103 of the mall stores are closing their doors, apparently because the company's big cheeses decided to switch over from the physical bricks-and-mortar business model to one that's completely online.

Sheesh, sure was fun wandering around all those edu-toys and geekster accoutrements in the real world, so now I guess we'll just have to do some virtual browsing at the online version of the Discovery Store. Another piece of coolness bites the dust. Sigh.

Discovery Store [Discovery Channel, via Wired]