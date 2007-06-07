Discovery Stores Close Everywhere, Geeks Weep

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

events_storefront.jpgThis might be a good time to get some great bargains at the Discovery Store, because all 103 of the mall stores are closing their doors, apparently because the company's big cheeses decided to switch over from the physical bricks-and-mortar business model to one that's completely online.

Sheesh, sure was fun wandering around all those edu-toys and geekster accoutrements in the real world, so now I guess we'll just have to do some virtual browsing at the online version of the Discovery Store. Another piece of coolness bites the dust. Sigh. – Charlie White

Discovery Store [Discovery Channel, via Wired]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

