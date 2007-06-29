Last night here in NYC the Digital Experience event rolled through, bringing with it all sorts of tech companies looking to show off their wares to the tech press community. What happens when this event takes place two days before the biggest product launch of the year? No new products! Whee! So feast your eyes on all the exciting stuff they had to show off that we all already knew about, complete with an arbitrary British theme. Video by Nick McGlynn
Digital Experience Features the Best of Last Month's Tech, Today
