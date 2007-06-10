Departed Breaks 100,000 in Hi-Def Sales

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

original.jpegThe Oscar-winning Departed is the first hi-def-disc-movie-thing to break the 100,000 mark in sales. Why the long, awkward hyphenation? This sales number is a combined total, drawing reserves from both the Blu-ray and HD DVD camp.If I were a movie studio, I'd be ashamed to celebrate this achievement. (Actually, I'd probably walk around covered in Crisco an be ashamed of nothing.) But nonetheless, hats off to Warner Bros. for providing their customers the option to fanboy out on either side of the fence—while solidifying that the only way either of the new DVD formats will survive is together. – Mark Wilson

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

