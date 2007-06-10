Departed Breaks 100,000 in Hi-Def Sales

The Oscar-winning Departed is the first hi-def-disc-movie-thing to break the 100,000 mark in sales. Why the long, awkward hyphenation? This sales number is a combined total, drawing reserves from both the Blu-ray and HD DVD camp.If I were a movie studio, I'd be ashamed to celebrate this achievement. (Actually, I'd probably walk around covered in Crisco an be ashamed of nothing.) But nonetheless, hats off to Warner Bros. for providing their customers the option to fanboy out on either side of the fence—while solidifying that the only way either of the new DVD formats will survive is together.

