Denso's Smart Headlights Illuminate Hard to See Corners

afs_1-thumb.jpg Driving on dark roads can be tricky, which is why Denso created their new Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) headlights. The system works in conjunction with your GPS and moves your car's headlights according to the direction you're moving your steering wheel. As a result, the lights illuminate upcoming corners, making it safer to make turns. It's not a radical concept, but hopefully it can prevent bad drivers from smashing into other cars. – Louis Ramirez

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

