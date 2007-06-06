Denso's Smart Headlights Illuminate Hard to See Corners

Driving on dark roads can be tricky, which is why Denso created their new Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) headlights. The system works in conjunction with your GPS and moves your car's headlights according to the direction you're moving your steering wheel. As a result, the lights illuminate upcoming corners, making it safer to make turns. It's not a radical concept, but hopefully it can prevent bad drivers from smashing into other cars.

Denso Develops Headlight System That Works in Conjunction with the Navigation System [New Launches]