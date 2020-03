Notebook Italia is once again spilling the beans on a new laptop, this time around it's Dell's new Vostro line. You'll want to take the news with a grain of salt, but the new laptop line will include a 15- and 17-inch model both powered by a 2.2GHz Core 2 Duo. The notebook will have dedicated media keys and it'll be able to play CDs/DVDs without booting up the OS. No other details are known, but it's expected to arrive in July.

Dell Leaks Vostro [Electronista]