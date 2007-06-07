Dell Says Buh-Bye to LCD TV Biz?

Reuters is reporting that a Chinese paper is reporting (yep, double, well now triple unconfirmed reporting) that Dell isn't doing so well at the LCD TV game and plans to get out. Is it true? I think the Reuters report nicely sums up the results of non-TV companies like Motorola and Dell getting into the TV business:

...Many of the non-traditional players have quietly de-emphasized the business since then in favor of focusing on their core products.

Ah, so it's actually not super easy to make and sell TVs? You tell us, Dell. (We prefer your core products anyway.)

