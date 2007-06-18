Dell, Making Amends, Still Being Tacky About It

For those who may have missed it, our friends over at The Consumerist ran a little story called 22 Confessions of a Former Dell Sales Manager that received over 130,000 hits. Needless to say, it wasn't the sort of story that makes Dell look like a great company. After demanding the post be removed, Dell switched gears, writing a response called Dell's 23 Confessions. Their response to the article was #1: "we goofed".Other confessions of note:

9) "We normally wouldn't have said this in the past, but we have some very cool PCs being introduced later this month. Stay tuned and you'll see what we mean. " (Dell XPS m1330 and Inspiron line)

18) "There are a number of Web sites that aggregate Dell coupon offers. Just Google 'Dell coupon codes.'"

22) "We've made even more progress on the bloatware issue...more details here next week."

While it's undoubtedly progress for Dell (or any big company) to admit a mistake, most of their "confessions" are really just completely transparent marketing BS. Note to Dell: the phrase "turns out customers agree" should never appear on a confessions list.

Dell's 23 Confessions [Direct2Dell]