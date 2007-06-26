Dell launch tomorrow: what should I ask?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

At a Dell launch event tomorrow, I have some time for a one on one with Jeff Morris, Dell's client computing strategist. He's a point of contact between what customers (like us) want, and the product design and development operations. From my earlier query about the general nuisance of crapware, Dell mentioned it would be worth bringing up with Jeff tomorrow. And fair enough.

But I thought I'd also throw a query out to the Giz horde (c'mon, we ain't alliance). Any questions you'd like me to put to a Dell design and development strategist? If you come up with some pearlers, I just might come and ask you for questions again in future. Consider this a test! -Seamus Byrne

