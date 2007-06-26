Dell Kills Crapware...Almost

Regular readers know how much we hate preinstalled trialware on PCs. And how much we appreciate Dell's XPS systems, which have an option for a "clean install" OS when you buy em. Well they're moving that option to the Dimension desktop line, and Inspiron notebooks, too. And they're shipping some machines with crapware uninstallers. Machines will still have trialware for Antivirus, but that's acceptable. Good steps in the right direction, Dell. The rest of you flunky PC makers, we'll be coming for you, soon.

AU: Off the back of this, I've asked Dell Australia why we can't choose clean installs here at all yet. Will update when we get a response.

[PC World]