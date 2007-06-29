If you thought those colorful Dell notebooks we showed you the other day were attractive, check out the models Dell picked out to sashay around with the laptops in Korea. Those gals really know how to stand up straight, don't they? We hear the women showing off the equipment in New York had equally good posture. [I4U News]
Dell Beginning to Learn How to Sell Laptops with Comely Female Consultants
