Dealzmodo USA: Slingbox PRO and HD Connect For $179

Even though you're not a member of the NHL and really don't even like hockey, you can get in on this NHL + Sling deal that gets you a Slingbox PRO and a HD Connect for $US179 (retail $299). The Slingbox PRO is the Slingbox PRO, which you're familiar enough with if you read Gizmodo to know that it lets you watch up to 4 video sources anywhere.

HD connect, on the other hand, lets you connect your HDTV source to Slingbox Pro and supports up to 1080i. That means even though you're away from home, you can get HD cable (provided you have enough bandwidth) for just $179.

Deal Page [Sling]