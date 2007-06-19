Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dealzmodo USA: Slingbox PRO and HD Connect For $179

Even though you're not a member of the NHL and really don't even like hockey, you can get in on this NHL + Sling deal that gets you a Slingbox PRO and a HD Connect for $US179 (retail $299). The Slingbox PRO is the Slingbox PRO, which you're familiar enough with if you read Gizmodo to know that it lets you watch up to 4 video sources anywhere.

HD connect, on the other hand, lets you connect your HDTV source to Slingbox Pro and supports up to 1080i. That means even though you're away from home, you can get HD cable (provided you have enough bandwidth) for just $179. â€“ Jason Chen

Deal Page [Sling]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles