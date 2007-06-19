Dealzmodo USA: $10-Per-Month DSL From AT&T

It seems Uncle Sam is looking out for those of you in AT&T's 22-state landline service area. If you have never been a customer of AT&T or BellSouth broadband, you are entitled to an unadvertised $US10-per-month DSL service.

The deal is part of a concession with the FCCâ€”AT&T had to agree to offer it for two and a half years when it bought BellSouth. The bandwidth isn't super sweet, at 768Kbps downstream and just 128Kbps upstream, so not a whole lot of juice for gaming, but the price is equal to dial-up and can blow that away.I will warn you, the link on AT&T's website is hard to find. As best as I can tell, you have to go through this availability checker, and even then you have to wade past other nice-but-not-as-nice offers. You can also try to swing it by calling AT&T directly. To lock down $10-a-month DSL, it might be worth the annoyance.

