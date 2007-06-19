Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dealzmodo USA: $10-Per-Month DSL From AT&T

ATT_Dealz.jpgIt seems Uncle Sam is looking out for those of you in AT&T's 22-state landline service area. If you have never been a customer of AT&T or BellSouth broadband, you are entitled to an unadvertised $US10-per-month DSL service.

The deal is part of a concession with the FCCâ€”AT&T had to agree to offer it for two and a half years when it bought BellSouth. The bandwidth isn't super sweet, at 768Kbps downstream and just 128Kbps upstream, so not a whole lot of juice for gaming, but the price is equal to dial-up and can blow that away.I will warn you, the link on AT&T's website is hard to find. As best as I can tell, you have to go through this availability checker, and even then you have to wade past other nice-but-not-as-nice offers. You can also try to swing it by calling AT&T directly. To lock down $10-a-month DSL, it might be worth the annoyance. â€“ Wilson Rothman

AT&T quietly introduces $10 DSL plan, part of BellSouth merger concessions [SiliconValley.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles