Just spotted in the current Myer sale catalogue that you can nab a Toshiba 2GB U3 flash drive for just $29. Sale started yesterday and runs to June 17, though I get the feeling these would have been very limited supply. So if you want, you better hop to it fast.

UPDATE: Add 1GB for $19, and 4GB for $69 to that.

It's quite a good general tech sale, actually, under the 'tax time deals' monniker.