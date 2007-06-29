Dealzmodo USA: Five Free Blu-ray Movies With Player Purchase This Summer

Similar to the HD DVD deal a while back, the Blu-ray camp is offering five free Blu-ray movies when you buy qualifying player. The 21 titles (some listed after the jump), can be chosen from if you pick up a BD player between July 1 and September 30. We're not sure which players qualify yet, but let's hope the PS3 is one of them.

Babel, Black Rain, Blazing Saddles, Chicken Little, The Corpse Bride, The Devil's Rejects, The Guardian, Hart's War, Invincible, The Italian Job, Kiss of the Dragon, The Last Waltz, The Omen [2006] , Pearl Harbor, The Phantom of the Opera, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Species, Stealth, Stir of Echoes, The Transporter 2 and Underworld: Evolution.