David Pogue: Now a Badass, at Least in this Gallery

Man, you guys love to Photoshop David Pogue. I received over 100 entries to my challenge to make the NY Times tech guru cool, and it was a lot of fun going through them all. Mr. Pogue himself offered to send autographed copies of whichever of his books the top 3 winners would like, so look for a post about determining a top 3 later on. Until then, here are the best 24 entries as judged by me in no particular order. Sure, I'm not an unbiased judge (both entries with my picture got in, not just because I'm in there but also because they're the most insane), but I'm all you people have got. I chose entries that were either technically amazing or funny with some effort shown, even if the skill wasn't all there.

Now, seriously, stop sending me Photoshops. I've seen enough Pogue in the last week to last me some time. It's not that you aren't adorable, Dave, but a man can only take so much.