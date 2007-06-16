DARPA's Landroids to Autonomously Cover Areas with Wi-Fi

DARPA, the future-leaning research branch of the Pentagon, wants a legion of little robotic wireless routers with tank treads. Called Landroids (adorable!), they would be dropped in urban warfare areas and would move around on their own to blanket an area with wireless coverage.

The cute little buggers would be disposable, meaning if one gets blown up, the others will rearrange themselves to make up for the loss of coverage. Say what you will about our nation's military, but at least they want to make sure our soldiers have solid access to email, YouTube and pornography. God bless America.

