Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DARPA Looking Into Invisible, Shoot-Through, Self-Healing Armor

invis_artic_2.jpgDARPA, the crazy research arm of the Pentagon, is looking to make science fiction a reality. Their current goal? To create shoot-through, invisible, healable body armor.

Yeah, we're talking armor that soldiers can see and fire through on one side, but is invisible and impenetrable on the other. "Friendly forces will be able to see through it and shoot through it, but hostile forces will not. [It'll also have]the ability to 'self-heal' if necessary. The materials must be lightweight, respond instantly, and be easy to deploy and retract in confined spaces." They'll accomplish this using metamaterials, crazy compounds that I can't even begin to wrap my head around. This doesn't seem to be all that realistic at the moment, but hey, the Internet was just an insane DARPA project at one point too. –Adam Frucci

DARPA (PDF) [via Danger Room]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles