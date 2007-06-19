Darfon Bluetooth Headset Has its Own Dialpad

Judging from our own (lousy) experience with voice dialing over Bluetooth headsets, this Darfon model with its own built-in dialpad may just be a great idea. That is, until you actually think about it for more than 10 seconds.

If you're going to use a dialpad on your Bluetooth headset, you're going to have to take it off your ear. And if you take it off your ear, what's the difference between punching in numbers there and punching in numbers on your actual phone, which presumably has a much better dialpad for dialing?

AVING [via New Launches via SCI FI]