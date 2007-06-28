Custom-built B9 Robot Ready to Destroy Earth While DJing

If spending $18,000 on a B9 replica did not compute for you, you may want to point your ionic directional probes to eBay and bid for the custom-built bot from 1965's Lost in Space. It's full size, lights up and has built-in radio CD. And looks good in the gallery after the jump.

Now, if it says "my micromechanism thanks you, my computer tapes thank you and I thank you" after inserting a David Bowie album or "I cannot accept that course of action" when you try something by Christina Aguilera, I'm there. Bidding starts at $1,295.

