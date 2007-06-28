Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Custom-built B9 Robot Ready to Destroy Earth While DJing

b9.jpgIf spending $18,000 on a B9 replica did not compute for you, you may want to point your ionic directional probes to eBay and bid for the custom-built bot from 1965's Lost in Space. It's full size, lights up and has built-in radio CD. And looks good in the gallery after the jump.

Now, if it says "my micromechanism thanks you, my computer tapes thank you and I thank you" after inserting a David Bowie album or "I cannot accept that course of action" when you try something by Christina Aguilera, I'm there. Bidding starts at $1,295.

Custom B9 [eBay]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles