Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Custom "Easy Button"

custom_easy_button.jpgAre you sick of your Staples brand "easy button"? No problem! Order one with your own logo/super hero symbol. Better yet, order 50 since that is the minimum.

Buzline is producing custom simplicity devices (synonyms for corporate catchphrases are failing me) that light up through USB power and even loads a URL when pushed. Will they reboot your computer and shoot nukes? No. But they will be sure to blow your company's integrity right out of the water (zing). Now, were a philanthropic modder to get hold of such large, USB button technology, who knows the possibilities *cough* Gizmodo button *cough*?

For anyone interested in the Buzline factory ad, hit the jump. It's a glorious combination of glowballs, smiling faces and 80s elevator rock.

Product Video:– Mark Wilson

Product Page [via therawfeed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles