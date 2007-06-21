Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Cubicle Periscope Eliminates Prairie Dogging, Won't Make You Invisible

sportscope_spy.jpgStop popping your head up out of your cube like a prairie dog when you can covertly extend your Cubicle Periscope, keeping tabs on your scheming office mates and becoming a master of workplace intrigue. Sure, we've seen cubescopes before, but this one takes on a new level of sophistication, with its 5x zoom and 15-22 inch height range.

The picture above has us scratching our heads—doesn't the guy realize we can see him through the glass? Yeah, that's see-through glass, buddy. And that little notation about "smells cookies" on the left might reveal exactly what it is he's looking for.

The scope was originally designed for sporting events, letting you see above crowds. That explains its serious construction and $60 price. It looks quite durable, suitable for the highly mobile paintball player, and includes a carrying handle and its own strap-on case. Apparently this is a tool for those who take their office spying seriously. – Charlie White

Product Page [Think Geek]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles