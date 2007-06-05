Credit Card Cutlery For Wilderness Dining

We're not sure what kind of lousy restaurant you'd have to go to for them not to supply you with a fork and knife, but if you're ever hunting and killing your own super-boar, this credit card cutlery set is the way to go.

It's a metallic credit card that houses a miniature fork and knife for you to punch out and use whenever you feel it's absolutely necessary. The point? There is no point, other than the fact that you always have a set of utensils handy.

Then again, this is to the fat guy as a flask full of Jim Beam is to the alcoholic—an essential survival tool. We'll take eight.

Product Page [Cooperhewittshop via make via boing boing]