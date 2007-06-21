Creative Drops Zen Stone Plus, Doesn't Crush Foot

Weighing much less than a stone, the Zen Stone Plus updates the Zen Stone with twice as much storage (2GB vs. 1GB), a blue OLED screen (cheers at being able to see), more format compatibility, FM Tuner, and half an hour less battery life.

It's only been a month and a half since Creative introduced the Zen Stone, so we know either the first version wasn't selling well, or the second version wasn't ready in time to get out the door by May. Why they didn't just wait until now to do things right is anyone's guess.

