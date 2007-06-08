Crazy Rotating Wall Makes You Wonder if You Are Crazy Too

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The UK city of Liverpool is playing host to a rather kooky piece of artwork for the next 18 months. Called Turning The Place Over (I do hope that's not a reference to Scousers being nifty burglars) by Richard Wilson, it consists of a rotating wall that turns 360Âº. Cut in the wall of an old Yates's Wine Lodge, the installation sits opposite one of the city's train stations and is costing almost $900,000 - that's $50,000 for each month of its existence.

I guess it will make moving in so much easier: you will be able to just "open" the wall and get that grand piano in without having to use two spazmos* who think they are Laurel and Hardy. – Ad Dugdale

* Spazmos-Spazmozikis: noun. Ancient greek. Very stupid man. Very.

City's new room with a view - but is it art? [icLiverpool]

