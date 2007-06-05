Coolness Roundup: Crazy USB Accessories

Episode 90 of Coolness Roundup with Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher takes you into weirdsville, with a grand tour of the world that is USB accessories. And hey, it's not all humping dogs—they even find some USB pluggables that are useful.

The Gurus of Cool also talk about the iTunes Plus rollout, debating whether it's even worth it to have your music in 256kbps, but praising the removal of DRM from the downloads. Plus, Stephen shows you how to create other-worldly HD time-lapse movies with a digital still camera and more on this week's Coolness Roundup, a free netcast download from the iTunes store or you can get it straight from the show's official website.

Program Site [Coolness Roundup]