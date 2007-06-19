Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Cooler Master NotePal S Is Simply Cool

notepal1.jpg If you're looking for a way to cool down your laptop without hijacking another USB port or wall outlet, then Cooler Master might have just the thing for you. Rather than bolster your machine's existing cooling solution with extra fans, the clever design features an adjustable tilt which exposes the laptop's underside and provides better overall airflow.

The NotePal S is pretty much perfect for anyone who has tried fan-based coolers and can't quite seem to get their heat down. Without telling you too much, dear reader, this Gizmodo writer's lap is pretty much on fire for the better part of the day, and that's not just because of all of the hot articles we handle around here.

One inherent disadvantage of the design (for some), might be the fact that it significantly cuts down on portability as the unit doesn't look like it would sit very well on a lap. That being said, it's still a new idea on how to keep laptops cool while at home or at the office. For $US30 you get a silent, powerless laptop stand with six different levels of tilt. The NotePal S is said to support laptops anywhere between 12 and 17 inches. â€“ Kevin Hall

NotePal S [Aving.net via SlashGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles