Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Control4 HC-300 Home Controller Has an Iron HD Grip on Your Stuff

61207-control4teaser.jpgVideo-philes with a control streak can invest in this HC-300 Home Controller to do all their turnings on and off in glorious high definition. Not only does the $699 HC-300 support 720p, there's a brushed aluminum chassis, Zigbee wireless technology, IR ports, Relays and tons of outputs in the back as well.

What's the point of this? Just to have a richer GUI compared to other home automation solutions thanks to the HD output. Because we all know how inconvenient it is when you meant to wirelessly shut off the TV but turned off the light instead. Boy, that's a problem the average working man can relate to. – Jason Chen

Control4's New HC-300: Faster, Sexier Home Controller [CEpro]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles