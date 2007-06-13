Control4 HC-300 Home Controller Has an Iron HD Grip on Your Stuff

Video-philes with a control streak can invest in this HC-300 Home Controller to do all their turnings on and off in glorious high definition. Not only does the $699 HC-300 support 720p, there's a brushed aluminum chassis, Zigbee wireless technology, IR ports, Relays and tons of outputs in the back as well.

What's the point of this? Just to have a richer GUI compared to other home automation solutions thanks to the HD output. Because we all know how inconvenient it is when you meant to wirelessly shut off the TV but turned off the light instead. Boy, that's a problem the average working man can relate to.

Control4's New HC-300: Faster, Sexier Home Controller [CEpro]