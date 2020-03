The Contraforma Imperial Tiles are modular carpeting, perfect for quick fixes after spills (or cat puke, if you live in my home).While Treehugger frowned upon Contraforma's use of synthetics/killing whale babies/etc, we're still digging the prospect of putting our rug together, painting a big picture on it, selling it with the house and then disassembling it just to be jerks (minus one piece).

