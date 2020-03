Not much is known about Intel's Donley UMPC, but one thing this concept handheld has that few UMPCs can brag about is a swiveling display. The 5-inch screen can be placed in landscape or portrait mode. There's also built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and WWAN. That alone is enough to get our attention. I think the keyboard looks a little cramped though, so my bets are on Asus' swiveling UMPC.

