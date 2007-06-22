Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Completely Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, a World First?

samsin_bluetooth.jpgThis pair of Bluetooth speakers pair up with any Bluetooth player or cellphone, and their maker says they're the world's first completely wireless Bluetooth speakers. Sure, there are plenty of others, but they have a wire between the two speakers, but these have none. You don't even have to plug them into the wall, either, because they use two rechargeable Li-polymer batteries in each one.

They're made by a company that calls itself Samsin, one of those brand names that might sound like something else if you're not listening carefully. At least they didn't call it Bony or Toshitba. Anyway, something's fishy. There must be a catch to this.SBS_6600_medium1.jpgThe company says the speakers will play up to eight hours, and will sit there on standby for 240, with a recharging time of 3.5 hours. With that kind of battery life, you might need to put your ear right up next to the speakers to hear them. Who know if those are even accurate numbers? It's awfully easy to just type up a spec; the real world may be different. Besides that, they're pretty cheap-looking for a pair of $138 speakers.

But still, you gotta love that idea of completely wireless Bluetooth. Could be cool. – Charlie White Product Page [Advanced MP3 players, via Slash Gear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles