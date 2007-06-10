For those who just can't get enough of their keyboard, there are the $15.26 Command Key Wall Clocks. Run off one AA battery, what the 10"x10" clocks lack in technology is made up in pure, unadulterated geekdom.

While the units come in Home, Ctrl and Enter varieties, our favorite has to be Esc. It's perfect for movie theaters and other public spaces where the "Exit" sign has just been overplayed. Sure, only the dorkiest percentage will make their way out in the case of fire, but I'm not sure that anyone who fails to make the "Esc" to "Escape Here Motherf*#@&er!" connection in the year 2007 needs to be breeding. Product Page [via nerdapproved]