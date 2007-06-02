Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Colour Coordinated DS Lite AC Adapters for H&G Nintendo Fanboys

dslitecolor.jpgIf you're anything like me, all of your video game accessories must match up perfectly—all my Dreamcast controllers have matching color memory cards, and I gave away a gray Wavebird to complete my set of four platinum ones to go with my platinum 'Cube. So I'm (sadly) extremely tempted by these color-coordinated DS Lite AC adapters by ToyTech, which come in pink, light and navy blue, white and black.

They're $17, which is a small price to pay to satisfy my OCD. God knows, I've paid more. – Matt Buchanan

Color coordinate your DS Lite and its AC adapter [Siliconera via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles