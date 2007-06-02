Colour Coordinated DS Lite AC Adapters for H&G Nintendo Fanboys

If you're anything like me, all of your video game accessories must match up perfectly—all my Dreamcast controllers have matching color memory cards, and I gave away a gray Wavebird to complete my set of four platinum ones to go with my platinum 'Cube. So I'm (sadly) extremely tempted by these color-coordinated DS Lite AC adapters by ToyTech, which come in pink, light and navy blue, white and black.

They're $17, which is a small price to pay to satisfy my OCD. God knows, I've paid more.

Color coordinate your DS Lite and its AC adapter [Siliconera via Kotaku]