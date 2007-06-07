Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Coke's Still Cool: Launches Mobile MySpace Knockoff

coke.jpgStraining to prove it's "with it" to keep the youngsters slurping down high-fructose corn syrup loaded soda, Coca-Cola's launching a mobile social network for teens.

The Sprite-branded, cellphone-only network (because Sprite's more extreme? Why not just bring back Surge? Actually, please do—Vault sucks.) will let teenyboppers post profiles, pictures and hook up with other sugar-addled stalkers teens. Whatever happened to using polar bears to sell soda? – Matt Buchanan

Coca-Cola sets up mobile social network [Yahoo!/Reuters] Image via Flickr

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles