Coke's Still Cool: Launches Mobile MySpace Knockoff

Straining to prove it's "with it" to keep the youngsters slurping down high-fructose corn syrup loaded soda, Coca-Cola's launching a mobile social network for teens.

The Sprite-branded, cellphone-only network (because Sprite's more extreme? Why not just bring back Surge? Actually, please do—Vault sucks.) will let teenyboppers post profiles, pictures and hook up with other sugar-addled stalkers teens. Whatever happened to using polar bears to sell soda?

Coca-Cola sets up mobile social network [Yahoo!/Reuters] Image via Flickr