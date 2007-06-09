Coast Auto LED Flashlight Gives Your Car's Cigarette Lighter Some Company

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

7575_with_in_use.jpgPark this Auto LED flashlight by Coast in your car's cigarette lighter, and it stands at the ready whenever you need to shine some light on the subject. It sucks power from that accessory outlet, keeping its battery charged and perpetually prepared to point its little moon-shaped beam so you won't have to curse the darkness.

Follow me for the deets on this light-on-lighter action.Since we quit smoking, that cigarette lighter has looked rather lonely, as if it could use a worthy object inserted into it every once in awhile. Size does matter in this case, because this light's nice and small. Just under 2 inches long, it's loaded with one of those unusually powerful LEDs that will give you plenty of light to find whatever it is you dropped on the car's floorboard. Not a bad deal for $19.74. – Charlie White

Product Page [Discount LED Lights and Knives]

