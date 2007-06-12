Closer Look and Pricing of Asus' DIY Notebook

Remember that user upgradeable Asus notebook? The guys at PC Perspective got some one-on-one time with the C90 during Computex, and we now know that the laptop will start at $1,500. It'll come with eSATA, HDMI and your choice of a standard DVD burner or high-def optical drive. Updating the system's CPU will be as easy as upgrading your desktop's processor and GPU upgrades will be just as easy with Nvidia 8600 and 8500 options. We can't wait to see this baby in the States.

