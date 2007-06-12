Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Closer Look and Pricing of Asus' DIY Notebook

IMG_9519.jpg Remember that user upgradeable Asus notebook? The guys at PC Perspective got some one-on-one time with the C90 during Computex, and we now know that the laptop will start at $1,500. It'll come with eSATA, HDMI and your choice of a standard DVD burner or high-def optical drive. Updating the system's CPU will be as easy as upgrading your desktop's processor and GPU upgrades will be just as easy with Nvidia 8600 and 8500 options. We can't wait to see this baby in the States. – Louis Ramirez

Asus C90 DIY Notebook [PC Perspective]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles