Click On This Link, Pop This Balloon

pop_this_balloon.jpgGizmodians, get your mice ready, because here's "Blogged," a Web 2.0 experiment/art installation where the object of the game is to pop this balloon with your clicks. It's expanded a little bit by every visit to this website. For the rest of today (May 31), each time someone lands on Bill Shackelford's website at Ohio State University, an air compressor hooked up to this balloon will run for one second.

Watch it get bigger and bigger via a live video shot of the balloon expanding until it reaches 6 feet in diameter and ultimately pops. Will there be enough visits to pop the balloon before the end of the day? It's all up to you. C'mon peeps, let's pop this sucka! – Charlie White

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

