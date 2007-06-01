Click On This Link, Pop This Balloon

Gizmodians, get your mice ready, because here's "Blogged," a Web 2.0 experiment/art installation where the object of the game is to pop this balloon with your clicks. It's expanded a little bit by every visit to this website. For the rest of today (May 31), each time someone lands on Bill Shackelford's website at Ohio State University, an air compressor hooked up to this balloon will run for one second.

Watch it get bigger and bigger via a live video shot of the balloon expanding until it reaches 6 feet in diameter and ultimately pops. Will there be enough visits to pop the balloon before the end of the day? It's all up to you. C'mon peeps, let's pop this sucka!

Blogged [billshackelford.com]